Story and photos by Liz Alper

February 9, 2022 (San Diego) - After an unsuccessful road trip, SDSU women’s basketball is back home hosting Nevada this morning for SDSU’s annual Field Trip Day.

The Aztecs got started in usual fashion, with one three each from senior guard Sophia Ramos and junior forward Isabela Hernandez. But the Wolfpack stormed back under sophomore forward Lexie Givens, who drove to the hoop twice to put the blue and silver within one, causing the Aztecs to hang on by a thread for much of the first quarter. But they were able to pull away via free throws and a layup from redshirt freshman Asia Avinger just before the buzzer to go up 14-10 after one.

The Aztecs were raining buckets to start the second quarter, increasing their shooting percentage to 53 and pulling out to a 10-point lead. But the Wolfpack roared back and eventually tied the game at 20 with a long jump shot from senior Kylie Jimenez. The two teams played leap frog, with the Wolfpack pulling ahead momentarily with a three from Givens. But the Aztecs were able to even the game by the quarter's end and we were knotted at 29 at the half. SDSU was able to finish the half with 50% shooting and four of their last five field goals made.

But SDSU’s play decreased in intensity in the third, or so it looked like. Nevada pulled out, but senior Mercedes Staples put the Aztecs right back in it with a big three pointer. Sophomore Kamaria Gipson brought SDSU to within one. Ramos nailed a three and the Aztecs were off to the races, increasing their lead to 51-44 after three.

Shots were hard to come by for the Aztecs in the fourth, allowing Nevada to slowly creep back. Luckily, the Aztecs got their swag back midway through the quarter and went on a rampage, draining shot after shot with everyone contributing and it led to a huge 11-point win, 68-57. Staples led the way for the Aztecs with 21 points.

UP NEXT

The ladies have a one-game road trip on Saturday when they head to Vegas to face UNLV. Tip off is set for 2 p.m.