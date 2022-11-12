SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BEATS ANTELOPE VALLEY 95-41

This is the first time SDSU has won back-to-back games by 50 or more points since 1984

November 12, 2022 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (2-1) beat Antelope Valley (2-2) 95-41 inside Viejas Arena Saturday. This is the first time since 1984 that SDSU has won two straight games by at least 50 points.

Five Aztecs finished in double-figures led by Abby Prohaska who set career-highs with 16 points and 10 rebounds while going 12-for-12 from the free throw line. Khylee Pepe also set a career-high with 15 points. Asia Avinger, playing in her first game of the year, had 13, and Mercedes Staples (12) and Sophia Ramos also reached double-digits.

The Aztecs began the game on a 15-0 run and finished the first half on a 22-0 run and shot 29 free throws in the opening half.

SDSU’s 95 points was their most in a game since Jan. 20, 2018 (97 vs. New Mexico). The Aztecs shot 46 percent from the floor and were 34-for-43 from the line

The Aztecs outrebounded the Pioneers 55-29 and 17-9 on the offensive glass which led to 22 second chance points.

SDSU held a 27-4 advantage in fast break points.

The Pioneers were led by Chinna Fair’s 17 points, the lone double-figure scorer.

The Aztecs shot 43 free throws, making 34 of them. Antelope Valley was 7-for-12 from the line.

10 different Aztecs scored.

Abby Prohaska’s 12 made free throws are tied for the third most in a game in school history.

The Aztecs have held their opponent to 10 or less points in six of their last eight quarters.

The Aztecs host Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday at 6 p.m.

