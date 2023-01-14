SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BEATS BOISE STATE 55-42

This was SDSU's 11th win by double-digits

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

January 14, 2023 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (14-4, 4-1) knocked off Boise State (7-10, 2-2) 55-42 inside Viejas Arena Saturday afternoon.

SDSU went on a 17-2 run in the first quarter and then led by double-digits for most of the game from that point on.

"We have to make the first punch every time to get into our groove,” Asia Avinger said after the game. “It really plays a role in the way that we play."

Avinger led all players with 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting while also dishing out five assists. Kim Villalobos had 14 points and seven rebounds while Sophia Ramos added 13 points.

Avinger had 10 of her points in the opening quarter, helping SDSU outscore the Broncos 22-9 in the first 10 minutes.

The second quarter was a struggle offensively for both teams as they combined to score just nine points and make three shots.

The Aztecs led 25-15 at the halftime break and the Broncos cut their deficit to six (31-25) before SDSU scored the next six to push their lead back to double-digits.

The Aztecs had assists on 15 of their 21 made field goals and shot 46 percent from three.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs forced 24 Bronco turnovers and outscored them 22-2 in points off turnovers.

THE NOTE

This was SDSU’s 11 double-digit win and their seventh time holding an opponent under 50 points.

UP NEXT

Second place in the Mountain West will be on the line when SDSU plays at Colorado State Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Box