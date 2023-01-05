SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BEATS NEVADA 80-70

This is the Aztecs' 10th win by double-digits

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

January 5, 2023 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (12-3, 2-0) defeated Nevada (4-8, 1-1) 80-70 inside Viejas Arena Thursday evening. SDSU shot 55 percent from the floor and 53 percent from three to help the Aztecs earn their 10th double-digit win of the year.

“We’re still learning and trying to figure out who we are,” Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said after the game. “I thought we played about twenty good minutes of basketball. I didn't think we played a very good second half and we allowed too many points in the fourth quarter. I talked to the team about how winning is great, and it's something we enjoy doing, but our goal is to get better every day."

Four Aztecs scored in double-digits while another three had at least eight points. Sophia Ramos led the scoring with 16 points and Yummy Morris was 6-for-6 from the floor to finish with 13 points. Alex Crain had 12 points with three three-pointers and Abby Prohaska had 11. Asia Avinger chipped in eight points with a season-high nine assists.

SDSU only trailed for three minutes, all of which came early in the contest. An 8-0 run early in the second quarter would give the Aztecs a double-digit lead which they held until late in the game.

The Aztecs built their lead to as much as 20 but saw the Wolf Pack make a late push with a 14-2 run to close within eight points.

Nevada was led by Alyssa Jimenez’s 17 points.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs shot 55.4 percent from the floor after shooting 56.5 percent at Utah State on Saturday. This is the first time in the Mountain West era that the Aztecs have shot 55 percent or better in consecutive games.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“Our goal is to win the Mountain West championship and go to the NCAA tournament. Every player on our team has that same goal. Tonight’s win is a good win, but we have bigger plans for our team.” Kim Villalobos on the team's goals

THE NOTE I

Yummy Morris is 11-for-11 from the field over the last two games.

THE NOTE II

This is the second game in a row where SDSU has had seven players score eight or more points.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host UNLV (13-3, 2-0) Saturday at 1 p.m.

Box