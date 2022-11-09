SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BEATS SAN DIEGO CHRISTIAN 81-30 IN HOME OPENER

The Aztecs forced 37 turnovers

November 9, 2022 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (1-1) opened their home schedule with a convincing 81-30 win over San Diego Christian (2-1) Wednesday evening. SDSU forced 37 turnovers and had five different players score in double-digits.

“We wanted to come out being aggressive,” Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said after the game. “We were going to press in the first half so we could work on that, and we were able to get some easy baskets and force some turnovers.”

Mercedes Staples and Sophia Ramos led the team with 16 points each. All of Staples’ points came in the first half.

“I was proud of our effort. We just kept going and played together,” Staples said after the game. “We still have a lot of things to work on, but we just came out and fought.”

Yummy Morris finished with 13 points, Meghan Fiso added 11 and Khylee-Jade Pepe recorded her first career double-double with 10 points and a personal best 13 rebounds. Alex Crain chipped in a career-high seven steals.

The Hawks scored the first bucket, but then SDSU finished the quarter on a 24-3 while forcing 10 turnovers. Seven different Aztecs scored in the first quarter.

The Aztecs continued their defensive pressure in the second frame and won the quarter 23-5, forcing another 16 turnovers.

The Aztecs scored 38 points off turnovers and had 46 points in the paint.

SDSU only allowed the Hawks to score in double-digits in one quarter, the fourth when they scored 11.

STAT OF THE GAME I

The Aztecs forced 37 turnovers on 27 steals.

STAT OF THE GAME II

SDSU had 84 field goal attempts while SDCC only had 47.

THE NOTE I

This was the first time SDSU has won by 40 points or more since Nov. 18, 2018, an 81-38 win over Incarnate Word.

THE NOTE II

The last time the Aztecs held an opponent to 30 points or less was also against San Diego Christian, a 60-25 win Dec. 21, 2015.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host Antelope Valley Saturday at 1 p.m.

