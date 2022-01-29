Story and photos by Liz Alper Story and photos by Liz Alper

January 29, 2022 (San Diego) - ECM Sports is back in Viejas Arena this weekend as SDSU women’s basketball takes on New Mexico on National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

The Aztecs wasted no time getting on the board, as senior Sophia Ramos nailed a three and her classmate Mercedes Staples hit a nice jumper. Junior Mallory Adams followed up with a three of her own, but the Lobos came back from a 10-point deficit at the end of the quarter, capping it off with a three from senior Jaedyn De La Cerda and New Mexico led 17-16 after one.

Baskets were hard to come by in the second for both teams, but the lead tipped in the Lobos’ favor with two free throws by senior Shaiquel McGruder. The quarter was painful to watch if you were an SDSU fan, but when the Aztecs finally did score, it was Staples on an epic fast break. But the Lobos netted two layups quickly, one by McGruder and the other by senior Antonia Anderson, to take a 25-21 lead at the half.

The Aztecs' lackluster play continued into the third, as McGruder and De La Cerda continued to dominate for New Mexico. But halfway through the quarter, the Aztecs roared back to life with a three and another fast break layup from Staples, but Anderson quieted the crowd with a buzzer-beating three. The Aztecs kept fighting, but the Lobos stayed ahead 53-37 after three.

After a timeout with seven minutes left in the game, the Aztecs came back with a vengeance with a few big baskets, including a three from Ramos, but missed baskets and turnovers came back to haunt both teams. The Aztecs cut the lead down to six at one point, but the Lobos emerged victorious with a 67-58 win. Ramos finished with 27 points and was six for 12 from beyond the arc.

The lady Aztecs embark on a two-game road trip to start the month of February, starting with a game on Wednesday night at Utah State. Tipoff from Logan is set for 6 p.m. MT/5 p.m. PT.