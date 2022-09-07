SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE SCHEDULE RELEASED

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

The Aztecs will play Utah State and Air Force just once this year

Source:  goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

September 7, 2022 (San Diego) - The Mountain West released the San Diego State women’s basketball Wednesday afternoon. The schedule features 18-games (nine home and nine road games) with each team playing eight opponents twice (home-and-home) and two opponents once (Utah State and Air Force). For the Aztecs, league games are scheduled to begin on Dec. 29 and wrap up on Feb. 28.

After the Christmas break, SDSU will begin their conference slate with games at Boise State Dec. 29 and then at Utah State Dec. 31. The Aztecs took two out of three against the Broncos last year and swept the Aggies. This will be the only meeting with Utah State this season.

SDSU’s conference home opener will be Jan. 5 against Nevada, who the Aztecs have beaten five straight times inside Viejas Arena. Then UNLV, the reigning Mountain West regular season and tournament champ, comes to town Jan. 7.

The Aztecs will then play three games in three cities across six days. First, they play at Fresno State on Jan. 11, their lone Wednesday game, and then return to San Diego Jan. 14 to finish their season series with Boise State. SDSU then heads to Colorado State, who they swept last year, Jan. 16 for a rare Monday tilt.

SDSU will then be home for three of their next four games, hosting New Mexico Jan. 19 and then making a quick trip up to Wyoming Jan. 21 before returning home for games against Fresno State (Jan. 26) and San Jose State (Jan. 28).

The Aztecs will have their first bye Feb. 2 before playing three straight games on the road: at New Mexico (Feb. 4), at Nevada (Feb. 9) and at San Jose State (Feb. 11).

SDSU finishes the regular season with three of their final four games at home and their final bye. They host Colorado State (Feb. 16) and Wyoming (Feb. 18). After a bye on Feb. 23, they head to UNLV for their final road game Feb. 25. SDSU closes out the regular season Tues, Feb, 28 at home against Air Force, their lone game against the Falcons.

The Mountain West Tournament remains at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center and will take place March 5-8.

Aztec weekday home games will tip at 6 p.m. with weekend games beginning at 1 p.m. (with a few exceptions). Game times for away games are still to be determined. All but three games will be played on Thursday or Saturday.

SDSU's complete non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Aztecs return three starters from last year’s team and added four transfers and one freshman. They will have one of the oldest rosters in the nation next year with six players in their fifth year.

San Diego State Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Mountain West Schedule

Thursday, December 29, 2022

at Boise State

Saturday, December 31, 2022

at Utah State

Thursday, January 5, 2023

Nevada

Saturday, January 7, 2023

UNLV

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

at Fresno State

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Boise State

Monday, January 16, 2023

at Colorado State

Thursday, January 19, 2023

New Mexico

Saturday, January 21, 2023

at Wyoming

Thursday, January 26, 2023

Fresno State

Saturday, January 28, 2023

San Jose State

Saturday, February 4, 2023

at New Mexico

Thursday, February 9, 2023

at Nevada

Saturday, February 11, 2023

at San Jose State

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Colorado State

Saturday, February 18, 2023

Wyoming

Saturday, February 25, 2023

at UNLV

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Air Force

 

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon