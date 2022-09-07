The Aztecs will play Utah State and Air Force just once this year

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

September 7, 2022 (San Diego) - The Mountain West released the San Diego State women’s basketball Wednesday afternoon. The schedule features 18-games (nine home and nine road games) with each team playing eight opponents twice (home-and-home) and two opponents once (Utah State and Air Force). For the Aztecs, league games are scheduled to begin on Dec. 29 and wrap up on Feb. 28.

After the Christmas break, SDSU will begin their conference slate with games at Boise State Dec. 29 and then at Utah State Dec. 31. The Aztecs took two out of three against the Broncos last year and swept the Aggies. This will be the only meeting with Utah State this season.

SDSU’s conference home opener will be Jan. 5 against Nevada, who the Aztecs have beaten five straight times inside Viejas Arena. Then UNLV, the reigning Mountain West regular season and tournament champ, comes to town Jan. 7.

The Aztecs will then play three games in three cities across six days. First, they play at Fresno State on Jan. 11, their lone Wednesday game, and then return to San Diego Jan. 14 to finish their season series with Boise State. SDSU then heads to Colorado State, who they swept last year, Jan. 16 for a rare Monday tilt.

SDSU will then be home for three of their next four games, hosting New Mexico Jan. 19 and then making a quick trip up to Wyoming Jan. 21 before returning home for games against Fresno State (Jan. 26) and San Jose State (Jan. 28).

The Aztecs will have their first bye Feb. 2 before playing three straight games on the road: at New Mexico (Feb. 4), at Nevada (Feb. 9) and at San Jose State (Feb. 11).

SDSU finishes the regular season with three of their final four games at home and their final bye. They host Colorado State (Feb. 16) and Wyoming (Feb. 18). After a bye on Feb. 23, they head to UNLV for their final road game Feb. 25. SDSU closes out the regular season Tues, Feb, 28 at home against Air Force, their lone game against the Falcons.

The Mountain West Tournament remains at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center and will take place March 5-8.

Aztec weekday home games will tip at 6 p.m. with weekend games beginning at 1 p.m. (with a few exceptions). Game times for away games are still to be determined. All but three games will be played on Thursday or Saturday.

SDSU's complete non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Aztecs return three starters from last year’s team and added four transfers and one freshman. They will have one of the oldest rosters in the nation next year with six players in their fifth year.

San Diego State Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Mountain West Schedule