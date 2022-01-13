Mallory Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds

January 13, 2022 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (8-8, 2-3) cruised to a 66-45 win over Utah State (5-10, 0-5) inside Viejas Arena Thursday evening. SDSU never trailed in the game and led by as much as 30 points.

Mallory Adams collected her second double-double in the last three games, finishing with 14 points and 13 rebounds while Asia Avinger stuffed the stat sheet once again, tallying 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

SDSU forced six turnovers in the first seven minutes of the game and after being tied 7-7 went on a 12-0 run and held a comfortable lead for the remainder of the night.

The Aztecs led by nine at the half and then had a dominating third quarter, outscoring the Aggies 19-5.

SDSU’s lead ballooned to 30 in the fourth quarter before Utah State finished the game on a 9-0 run.

The Aztecs forced a season-high 26 turnovers which led to 26 points, and they outrebounded the Aggies 46-39 and 18-10 on the offensive glass.

SDSU got some big contributions from their bench. Meghan Fiso tied her career-high with seven points and Khylee-Jade Pepe had a career-high eight points.

Laci Hawthorne was the only Aggie in double-figures, finishing with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

The Aztecs outscored the Aggies 19-5 in the third quarter

This was the Aztecs first win by 20 or more points since beating Westcliff 77-56 Nov. 12, 2019.

Over the past three games, Mallory Adams is averaging 16.3 points and 11.3 rebounds and Asia Avinger is averaging 16.0 points, 8.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds.

The Aztecs host Boise State Saturday at 1 p.m. ECM Sports may have coverage of Saturday's game. Follow @ECMagSports on Twitter for live coverage and updates.

