January 1, 2023 (Logan, Utah) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (11-3, 1-0) cruised to an 89-55 win at Utah State (3-10, 0-2) Saturday evening. SDSU shot 57 percent from the field, their highest in a conference game in 12 seasons.

SDSU had six players score at least nine points and were led by Abby Prohaska’s 18. Prohaska also tied a career-high with seven assists and had a personal best five steals.

Sophia Ramos had 15 points and moved into third place on SDSU’s scoring list passing McKynzie Fort (2015-18). Asia Avinger had 12 points, Sarah Barcello had a season-high 11 and Yummy Morris had 10.

The Aztecs led by 11 after the first quarter thanks to forcing 10 Aggie turnovers.

A 17-0 second quarter SDSU run coupled with an eight-minute scoreless stretch for Utah State allowed the Aztecs to open up a 45-21 lead at the half.

The Aztecs didn’t let up in the second half and had runs of 11-1 and 19-4 to push their lead over 40 points.

SDSU was +15 on turnovers which led to a 31-12 advantage in points off turnovers. The Aztecs also outscored the Aggies 46-18 in the paint.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs shot 57 percent from the floor, their highest in a conference game in 12 seasons.

THE NOTE

This is SDSU’s largest margin of victory over Utah State since they joined the Mountain West.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host Nevada Thursday at 5 p.m.

