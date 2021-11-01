Sophia Ramos finished with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

November 1, 2021 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team defeated Biola 79-52 in an exhibition Monday evening inside Viejas Arena. SDSU poured in 56 points in the first half and at one point led by as much as 38 points.

13 of the 14 Aztecs that played scored and Sophia Ramos (14), Mallory Adams (13) and Mercedes Staples (13) all finished in double-figures. Ramos also led the team in rebounds (7), assists (7) and steals (5).

Biola scored the first five points, but then SDSU reeled off a 15-0 run fueled by 12 points from Ramos and Staples. The Aztecs had 32 points in the first quarter and led by double-digits for the remainder of the game.

The Aztecs' stout defense held Biola to eight points on 4-for-20 shooting in the second quarter and SDSU led 56-22 at the halftime break.

SDSU cooled off in the second half, but their lead was never threatened.

Kiara Edwards finished with eight points on 4-for-5 shooting and Kim Villalobos had eight points and seven rebounds.

The Aztecs outrebounded the Eagles 51-37 and outscored them in the paint 40-24. SDSU totaled 19 assists with nine players dishing out at least one.

STAT OF THE GAME

13 of the 14 Aztecs that played scored.

THE NOTE I

Asia Avinger, the Preseason Mountain West Freshman of the Year, had a team-high plus/minus of +30 in 23 minutes played.

THE NOTE II

Four of the five Aztec starters are fourth-year players: Ramos, Adams, Staples and Kiara Edwards.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host Cal State Los Angeles next Tuesday at 11 a.m. for their season opener.

