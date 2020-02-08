The Falcons hit the game-winning shot with five seconds left

February 8, 2020 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (11-14, 6-7) lost to Air Force 51-49 (5-18, 3-9) Saturday afternoon after Riley Snyder hit a jumper with five seconds left. Sophia Ramos had an open look from three in the closing seconds, but it rimmed out.

In a defensive battle, the game was close wire-to-wire. Neither team ever led by more than five points and there were 11 ties and 10 lead changes.

Taylor Kalmer, Sophia Ramos and Zayn Dornstauder all finished with 11 points to lead the Aztecs. Ramos added a team-high eight rebounds.

This was Kalmer’s 19th straight game with double-digits, the longest streak for an Aztec in the Mountain West era (1999-present).

“She is a competitor and she had one of the better defenders in the league on her tonight and still was able get in double-digits,” coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said after the game. “She is going to give you 110 percent every single night, both offensively and defensively. What makes her special is not just her offensive accolades, it’s that she tries to defend every single possession. She normally guards the best offensive player every single possession, so I am really impressed that she is able to do those fantastic things while playing 40 minutes and guarding the best player on the opposing team.”

Air Force went up two points with 1:09 left and Ramos missed a three on the next possession, but she was able to get a steal and find a streaking Taylor Kalmer for a fast break lay-in on the other end to tie the game at 49 with 29 seconds left.

The Falcons called two consecutive timeouts to set up their winning play, a Riley Snyder jumper from the top of the key.

On the final possession, Téa Adams drove from the right wing and drew in a handful of defenders before kicking it out to an open Sophia Ramos who launched a three that missed just wide.

Air Force was led by Riley Snyder and Kaelin Immel who each scored 17 points.

The Falcons outrebounded SDSU 42-33 and had a 14-7 advantage on the offensive glass.

STAT OF THE GAME I

The teams combined to go 3-for-26 from three with all three makes coming in the fourth quarter.

STAT OF THE GAME II

The Aztecs were 14-for-21 from the free throw line.

THE NOTE I

Taylor Kalmer finished with 11 points, her 19th straight game with double-digits, which is the longest streak for an Aztec in the Mountain West era (1999-present).

THE NOTE II

Neither team ever led by more than three points in the second half.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“For us, every day is about young ladies and inspiring them to play a sport and do whatever they do and do it well. My girls understand what a big presence they have, not only in our community, but nationally and to appreciate the opportunities they have here at San Diego State and to pay it forward as they move throughout their lives. We are big on helping women, promoting women, and shining a light on women when they do fantastic things. Every day, for us, is women in sports day.” --Coach Stacie Terry-Hutson on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

UP NEXT

The Aztecs play at New Mexico Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network.

