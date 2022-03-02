Sophia Ramos led the Aztecs with 16 points

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

March 2, 2022 (Colorado Springs, Colo.) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (14-15, 8-10) fell at Air Force (17-12, 11-7) 70-46 Wednesday evening. SDSU fell behind big in the first half and then made a run in the third quarter to cut the deficit to six points, but then saw the Falcons get hot in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Sophia Ramos paced the Aztecs with 16 points and nine rebounds while Asia Avinger added 13 points.

The Aztecs struggled on offense in the first half. They missed seven of their first eight shots and quickly found themselves down 13-4. SDSU was just 2-for-13 from the field in the first quarter.

The Falcons pushed their lead to 19 points at the half after scoring the last seven points of the second quarter. Air Force’s Lauren McDonald scored 15 first half points off the bench on 6-for-7 shooting.

The Falcons’ lead got up to 21 points early in the third quarter but then the shots finally started to fall in the third quarter. SDSU went on a 10-0 run and eventually cut their deficit to six points with 2:16 left in the third. The Aztecs shot 70 percent from the floor in the third quarter.

A couple of early three-pointers in the fourth quarter by Air Force extended their lead back to double-digits and then lead comfortably for the rest of the game.

The Aztecs were outrebounded 44-31 and shot just 29 percent from the floor.

Air Force’s Lauren McDonald and Riley Snyder each finished with 16 points. Haley Jones had nine points and 15 rebounds.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs scored eight points or less in the second and fourth quarter.

THE NOTE

Sophia Ramos led the Aztecs with 16 points. This was her 85th career game scoring 10 or more points.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs will be the No. 7 seed in the Mountain West Tournament and take on No. 10 Boise State Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in Las Vegas. The winner will face No. 2 New Mexico.

