February 15, 2020 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (12-15, 7-8) lost to Boise State (18-9, 10-5) 69-67 in overtime inside Viejas Arena Saturday afternoon. The Broncos’ A’Shanti Coleman scored the game-winning bucket with three seconds left on a driving lay-up.

The Aztecs led by seven points with four minutes left but then the Broncos’ Riley Lupfer hit back-to-back threes, the first for Boise State on the day, as part of an 8-0 run to take the lead. With the Aztecs trailing by two, Sophia Ramos hit a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left to tie the game and force overtime.

Sophia Ramos finished with 25 points and a career-high 14 rebounds and tied the game up in the closing seconds of both regulation and overtime with clutch shots. Taylor Kalmer had 19 points and six rebounds and Téa Adams added 12.

For the second game in a row, the Aztecs had a hot start and jumped out to a 10-2 lead. However, a 9-0 Bronco run saw that lead quickly evaporate.

Boise State never led by more than three in regulation and the Aztecs led for nearly the entire second half.

The Broncos went up by four early in the overtime period but SDSU was able to tie it up with 29 seconds left when Sophia Ramos hit a three. That set up the Broncos’ final possession when Coleman caught the ball on the elbow and drove to her left for a contest lay-up.

The Aztecs held the Broncos to 3-for-21 shooting from three, but Boise State made all three in the final five minutes of regulation and overtime.

SDSU had 26 free throw attempts but converted just 15 of them. Ramos finished 9-for-13 from the line.

Boise State was led by Jade Loville’s 20 points and 11 rebounds. A’Shanti Coleman added 16 points and eight rebounds. Jayde Christopher, who is second in the nation in assists, had 10 dimes.

STAT OF THE GAME I

Both teams shot 38 percent from the floor.

STAT OF THE GAME II

The Aztecs were outrebounded 55-39 and 18-9 on the offensive glass.

THE NOTE I

Sophia Ramos had a career-high 14 rebounds and recorded her third double-double of the season and fourth of her career.

THE NOTE II

The Aztecs have held their opponents to 4-for-38 shooting (10.5 percent) from three over the last two games.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs have their second bye of the season next week and won’t be back in action until Saturday when they play at UNLV at 3 p.m.

