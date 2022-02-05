Sophia Ramos scored 20 or more points for the third straight game

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 5, 2022 (Boise) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (10-12, 4-7) lost at Boise State (8-14, 4-7) Saturday afternoon 72-63 despite 20 points from Sophia Ramos and 15 from Asia Avinger.

It was Ramos’ third straight game with 20 or more points, and she also dished out a team-high five assists. Avinger tied a career-high with nine rebounds. Mercedes Staples added 13 and Khylee-Jade Pepe had a career-high 10 rebounds.

Boise State finished the first quarter by making five of their last six shots and opened up an eight point lead.

The Broncos used a 14-2 run in the second quarter to push their lead to 35-21 and would lead by as much as 15 points.

The Aztecs pulled within six points with 7:37 remaining but saw the Broncos immediately respond with a 6-0 run.

The Aztecs committed just 10 turnovers but were 5-for-23 from three and were outrebounded 40-31.

The Broncos had five players score in double-digits and had Abby Muse collect a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while dishing out seven assists.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Broncos shot 49.1 percent from the field.

THE NOTE

This was Sophia Ramos’ third straight game with 20 or more points. She is averaging 24.7 points in that span.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host Nevada Wednesday at 11 a.m.

