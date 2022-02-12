Sophia Ramos led the Aztecs with 18 points

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 12, 2022 (Las Vegas) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (11-13, 5-8) lost at first place UNLV (20-4, 12-1) 76-67 inside Cox Pavilion Saturday afternoon.

The Aztecs trailed for the majority of the game but kept the Rebels close and had a lead late in the third quarter.

Sophia Ramos once again led SDSU in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. Mallory Adams finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Kim Villalobos finished with eight points on 4-for-5 shooting.

The Rebels were red hot early in the game, making seven of their first eight shots, but SDSU was also shooting the ball well and the score was tied at 18 at the end of the first quarter.

After trailing by six at the half, SDSU rallied and took the lead with 3:51 left in the third, but it would be short lived.

UNLV built up an 11-point lead, but the Aztecs had one more rally in them and pulled within three points before the Rebels pulled away for the last time.

The Aztecs shot 44 percent from the field in the game and had three quarters shooting 47 percent or better, but their shots wouldn’t fall in the fourth quarter where they shot just 29 percent.

Essence Booker scored a game-high 23 points and Desi-Rae Young has a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs scored a season-high 42 points in the paint.

THE NOTE

This was Sophia Ramos’ 100th career game and she scored in double-digits for the 81st time.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host San Jose State on Wednesday.

