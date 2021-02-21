Mallory Adams paced the Aztecs with 15 points

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 21, 2021 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (6-15, 4-11) fell to Fresno State (14-7, 12-4) 82-61 Sunday afternoon inside Viejas Arena.

SDSU was led by Mallory Adams who scored 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting and knocked down three three-pointers. Freshman Kamaria Gipson hauled in a career-high 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter following an 8-0 run. They were paced by Haley Cavinder, who scored 14 of her game-high 23 points, in the first quarter.

The Aztecs responded with an 11-0 run though and took a 24-23 lead early in the second quarter. It didn’t last long as the Bulldogs answered with a 15-2 run to push their lead back to double digits.

SDSU trailed by seven at the half but Fresno State began the third quarter on a 10-2 run and then led by double-digits for the remainder of the game.

The Aztecs outrebounded the Bulldogs 40-34 including a 14-4 advantage on the offensive glass, which led to a 14-2 edge in second chance points.

Aside from Haley Cavinder’s 23 points, Fresno State’s Maddi Utti had 19 on 9-for-13 shooting and seven rebounds and Hanna Cavinder added 14 points.

STAT OF THE GAME

Fresno State shot 52 percent from the floor.

THE NOTE I

The Aztecs honored their lone senior Téa Adams before the game. Adams has over 900 points in her career and scored in double-digits 46 times.

THE NOTE II

Kamaria Gipson is averaging 9.7 rebounds over her last three games.

UP NEXT

