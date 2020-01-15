Taylor Kalmer paced the Aztecs with 20 points

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

January 15, 2020 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (8-11, 3-4) lost to first place Fresno State (13-4, 6-0) 65-60 inside Viejas Arena Wednesday evening. After a slow start, the Aztec defense held the high-powered Bulldog offense at bay for the second and third quarter before Fresno State made a late run to move to 6-0 in conference play.

The Aztecs were led by Taylor Kalmer’s 20 points. Zayn Dornstauder (12) and Sophia Ramos (10) reached double-digits and Monique Terry had her first career game with 10 or more rebounds.

Fresno State began the game just like they did in their last meeting Jan. 1, on an 8-0 run after making their first four shots. The Bulldogs would extend their lead to 15-6 before SDSU went on a 7-0 run to close out the quarter.

The Aztecs defense limited Fresno State to just two baskets in a stretch of 21 field goal attempts in the second quarter as SDSU took a 25-20 lead into the halftime break.

The Aztecs pushed their lead to 30-22 early in the third quarter but then saw Fresno State go on a 16-6 run to retake the lead.

The Bulldogs went up by as much as seven in the fourth quarter before SDSU responded with an 8-0 run to go up one with seven minutes remaining. That would be the Aztecs last lead.

A Taylor Kalmer three-pointer brought the score to 63-60 with 13 seconds left, however, the Bulldogs knocked down a pair of free throws to put the game away.

Fresno State was led by Haley Cavinder’s 20 points which included five three-pointers in the final 13 minutes. Maddi Utti had 11 points and 17 rebounds.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Bulldogs made eight three-pointers in the second half, five of which came from Haley Cavinder.

THE NOTE

Monique Terry had a career-high 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs play at Nevada Saturday at 2 p.m.

Box