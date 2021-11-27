Mercedes Staples led the Aztecs with 20 points

November 27, 2021 (Berkeley) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (4-3) fell to Furman (5-2) 71-62 in their final game in Cal’s Raising the B.A.R. Invitational Saturday afternoon.

Mercedes Staples led the Aztecs with 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting from three. Asia Avinger had 12 points and six rebounds, Sophia Ramos had 11 points and a season-high seven assists and Mallory Adams added nine points and nine rebounds.

SDSU was 12-for-24 from three but allowed Furman to go 11-for-23 from deep.

The Aztecs hit the ground running, forcing three turnovers in the first two minutes while hitting four of their first five shots to grab an early 13-2 lead.

SDSU then went cold and didn’t hit a field goal for the final five minutes of the second quarter. Furman took their first lead midway through the second quarter and quickly pushed it to double-digits behind a 14-2 run.

The Aztecs trailed by as much as 17 in the fourth quarter but rallied to pull within six with 2:33 left in the game by forcing Furman to miss nine of their final 10 shots.

Furman was led by Tate Walters’ 24 points. Tierra Hodges had nine points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

STAT OF THE GAME

The two teams combined to make 23 three-pointers on 49 percent shooting.

THE NOTE

After making six of her nine three-point attempts, Mercedes Staples is now shooting 55.2 percent (16-29) from three on the year.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs return home to host San Diego Wednesday at 6 p.m.

