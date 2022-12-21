SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL FALLS TO GEORGIA 63-44

Sophia Ramos and Abby Prohaska led the Aztecs with 11 points

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

December 21, 2022 (West Palm Beach, Fla.) - Behind a strong first quarter, Georgia beat San Diego State 63-44 on Tuesday morning, in the Aztecs final game of the West Palm Beach Invitational. Sophia Ramos and Abby Prohaska led the Aztecs in the scoring column with 11 points, Ramos also dished out four assists and had four steals on the day.

Georgia (11-3) jumped out early in the first quarter, and limited what the Aztecs (10-3) were able to do on the offensive end, as the Bulldogs took a 17-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Aztecs would battle back in the second quarter, and two big threes from Sophia Ramos and Asia Avinger brough the Aztecs within eight before Georgia closed out the half strongly, and took a 34-16 lead into the halftime break.

Neither team were able to break down the others strong defensive block to start the second half, as the Aztecs limited the Bulldogs to begin the quarter. Both teams then turned things up a notch on the offensive side of the ball as the Aztecs were 5-9 from the field in the quarter and made 7-8 free throws, but it was Georgia who led 52-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

San Diego State came out firing to begin the fourth quarter, and went on a 6-0 run to begin the quarter courtesy of two made threes, one by Avinger and the other by Ramos, to cut the deficit to 12, 52-40. However, it was Georgia who would run out 63-44 winners.

The Note: During the West Palm Beach Invitational, Asia Avinger scored a total of 34 points, an average of 17.0 per game.

Up Next: San Diego State begins Mountain West Conference play at Boise State on December 29 at 6:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. PT.

