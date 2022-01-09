Mallory Adams had a career-high 21 points

January 9, 2022 (Albuquerque) - The Aztec women’s basketball team’s (7-8, 1-3) rally at New Mexico (13-4, 4-0) fell just short and SDSU lost 75-72 in Albuquerque, N.M. Sunday afternoon.

The game featured 11 lead changes and eight ties. The Aztecs trailed by 14 points with 5:33 left and then scored 17 points in the final five minutes and nearly pulled off the incredible comeback.

SDSU had three different players nearly record a double-double. Mallory Adams scored a career-high 21 points and had nine rebounds, Kim Villalobos had 17 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Asia Avinger finished with 19 points, a career-high nine assists and seven rebounds.

The Aztecs outrebounded the Lobos 53-35 including a remarkable 24-8 advantage on the offensive glass which led to a 16-1 edge in second chance points for SDSU. The Aztecs have only allowed one chance point in the last two games.

Both teams struggled on offense to begin the game, combining to start 3-for-21 to start the game.

After being up two at the halftime break, the Aztecs scored the first five points of the second half to open up a 36-29 lead. The Lobos responded with a 16-5 and 9-0 run to go up 45-41 midway through the third quarter.

The Aztecs were able to grab a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Lobos were on fire to start the fourth and scored 19 points during a 17-2 run in a five-minute span to open up a 14-point lead (69-55), a deficit SDSU couldn’t overcome.

All 21 of SDSU’s fourth quarter points came from Kim Villalobos (11) and Mallory Adams (10). SDSU was down 10 with 1:03 left and made their final five field goals to close the gap to three points.

All five of New Mexico’s starters were in double-digits, led by Shaiquel McGruder and Jaedyn de la Cerda’s 17. Antonia Anderson had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs had season-highs for total rebounds (53) and offensive rebounds (24).

THE NOTE I

Three Aztecs set new career-highs: Mallory Adams (21 points), Kim Villalobos (11 rebounds) and Asia Avinger (nine assists).

THE NOTE II

Sophia Ramos finished with just six points, only her second game not reaching double-digits, but now has exactly 1,300 career points.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs will be back in Viejas Arena for a pair of home games next week beginning with Utah State Thursday evening at 6 p.m.

