SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NEW MEXICO 83-78

The Aztecs remain in second place in the Mountain West

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 4, 2023 (Albuquerque) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (18-7, 8-4) fell at New Mexico 83-78 (14-10, 6-5) Saturday afternoon. With the loss, SDSU drops into a three-way tie for second place in the Mountain West along with Colorado State and Wyoming.

SDSU had four players in double-digits, led by Sophia Ramos’ 21. Yummy Morris had 18 on 8-for-12 shooting, Mercedes Staples had 17 and Kim Villalobos had 14 and a game-high eight rebounds. Asia Avinger tied career-highs with nine assists and five steals.

Ramos became the first Aztec in the Mountain West era to have at least 20 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five threes.

The Aztecs scored the game’s first four points and then saw the Lobos go on a 15-0 run. New Mexico never relinquished the lead after that.

The Lobos scored 27 points in the first quarter and 45 in the opening half, both of which were the most SDSU has allowed this season. New Mexico shot 67 percent from the floor in the first half.

The Aztecs would chip away at their deficit, getting within seven points multiple times. SDSU had a season-high 29 points in the fourth quarter and held the Lobos without a field goal for the last 4:30, but New Mexico made 12 free throws in the fourth quarter.

The Lobos, who had over 5,000 fans in attendance, had three players with at least 15 points.

STAT OF THE GAME I

The Lobos shot 57 percent from the floor, the highest SDSU has allowed this season.

STAT OF THE GAME II

SDSU had 24 assists on their 29 made field goals.

THE NOTE I

This is the first time SDSU has lost two games in a row this year.

THE NOTE II

This is just the second time the Aztecs have lost when scoring 60 or more points.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs play at Nevada Thursday evening.

Box