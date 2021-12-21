The Aztecs held the Buckeyes 21 points under their season average

December 21, 2021 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (6-5) fell to No. 24 Ohio State (9-2) 66-54 Tuesday afternoon inside Viejas Arena.

The Buckeyes entered the game top five in the nation in points per game and the Aztecs held them 21 points below their season average.

Asia Avinger (10), Sophia Ramos (10), Mallory Adams (9), and Mercedes Staples all had at least eight points, but all four struggled from the field. Eight of Avinger’s points came from the free throw line.

Despite struggling from the field, SDSU kept the Buckeyes close for the majority of the game. Ohio State hit two threes in the first 45 seconds of the game but then the Aztecs went on a 7-0 run to take the lead.

A 10-0 Buckeye run put them back up nine, but SDSU started the second quarter hot and was able to tie it up at 27-27, before entering the locker room down 35-30.

Both teams had troubles finding the bottom of the net in the third quarter. SDSU didn’t hit a bucket for the first seven minutes of the quarter, but they held Ohio State to four third quarter field goals to keep the deficit reasonable.

Ohio State led by as much as 15 in the fourth quarter and the Aztecs cut it to nine twice.

The Buckeyes were led by Jacy Sheldon’s 19 points. Braxtin Miller had 16 and Taylor Mikesell added 15.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs were 6-for-26 (23.1%) from three.

THE NOTE

This was the first time SDSU has hosted a ranked team since November of 2013 when they played No. 14/9 South Carolina.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs kick off Mountain West play next Tuesday when they host Wyoming at 1 p.m.

Box