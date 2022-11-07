SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL FALLS AT STANFORD

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

November 7, 2022 (Stanford) - The Aztec women’s basketball team fell at No. 2 Stanford 86-48 in their season opener Monday evening.

SDSU was led by Alex Crain and Meghan Fiso who each scored nine points. Mercedes Staples and Kim Villalobos each chipped in seven.

The Cardinal began the game on a 10-0 run and then finished the first quarter on a 15-3 run.

SDSU started the second quarter on an 8-3 run and held the Cardinal to just 17 points in the quarter, which they would do again in the fourth quarter.

The Aztecs, who set a school record for fewest turnovers a game last year, had just 11 on the night.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host San Diego Christian for their home opener Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.

STAT OF THE GAME I

The Aztecs were outscored just 17-14 in the fourth quarter.

STAT OF THE GAME II

Nine Aztecs played 20 or more minutes and eight of them scored.

THE NOTE I

The Aztecs started four players who are in their fifth year in college: Barcello, Crain, Morris and Staples.

THE NOTE II

This was the first time the Aztecs have faced a team ranked in the top two since Nov. 23, 2014 when they played at No. 2 South Carolina.

