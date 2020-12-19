Freshman Bailee Chynoweth scored a career-high 15 points

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

December 19, 2020 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (2-5, 0-2) lost to UC Irvine (2-3) 66-55 Saturday afternoon inside Viejas Arena. Playing without starters Sophia Ramos and Kiara Edwards, the Aztecs struggled offensively, shooting just 31 percent from the field while turning the ball over 26 times.

Bailee Chynoweth, a freshman walk-on from Austin, Texas, burst onto the scene with 15 points on five made threes in her first significant action of the season. Mercedes Staples added 12 points and six rebounds in 39 minutes.

It was a sloppy start for both teams as they combined for eight turnovers and 1-for-10 shooting in the opening five minutes. Staples began the game with a three-pointer but SDSU would miss their next seven shots.

UC Irvine began to heat up towards the end of the first and made six straight field goals while going on an 11-3 run. The ‘Eaters also closed out the second quarter on an 11-3 run and held a 34-24 lead at the half.

Fueled by two threes from Chynoweth, who started the second half, the Aztecs started the third quarter on an 8-0 run to pull within two points. However, UCI responded with a huge 17-2 run to go up by as much as 20 points.

The Aztecs were able to get as close as nine points in the fourth quarter following an 11-0 run.

UC Irvine had three players with 15 or more points: Victoria Baker (17), Kayla Williams (15) and Jayde Cadee (15).

STAT OF THE GAME I

SDSU had 26 turnovers, which led to 24 points for UCI.

STAT OF THE GAME II

The four Aztec freshmen combined to play 76 minutes.

THE NOTE

Bailee Chynoweth went 5-for-12 from three, the most threes made and attempted by an Aztec this season. She finished with a team-high plus/minus of +7.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs wrap up their non-conference slate on Monday when they host Cal Poly at 2 p.m.

Box