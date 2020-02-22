Tea Adams had a season-high 18 points

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 22, 2020 (Las Vegas) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (12-16, 7-9) fell at UNLV (13-14, 9-7) 72-67 Saturday afternoon. SDSU trailed the entire second half but pulled within one with 39 seconds left. After a pair of UNLV free throws, the Aztecs had a chance to tie but failed to get a good look.

Four Aztecs were in double-digits and they were led by Téa Adams 18 points, a season-high. Sophia Ramos had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Zayn Dornstauder had 13 points and Taylor Kalmer extended her streak of games with 10 or more points to 22 by scoring 11. Kalmer also had a team-high eight rebounds, tying a career-high.

Similar to their first meeting, both teams struggled to score early on. The Aztecs missed their first eight shots and UNLV started 1-for-10. It was 4-4 with four minutes left in the opening quarter but both teams then found their footing offensively and it was 15-15 entering the second quarter. Zayn Dornstauder scored eight of SDSU’s first 12 points.

The second quarter was full of runs. SDSU went on a 6-0 run which was followed by a 14-1 run by the Rebels to give them a 10-point lead with 3:30 left in the second quarter. The Aztecs responded with an 11-3 run of their before going into the locker room down 35-30 at halftime.

The Rebels made their first four shots of the second half and extended their lead to nine points. Letecia Smith scored 11 of her 17 points in the third quarter and the Rebels led 58-49 entering the final quarter.

A SDSU 8-0 run brought the score to 66-65. After a Rebel basket, Téa Adams was fouled and hit both free throws to bring the deficit back to one. The Aztecs were forced to foul on the next possession and UNLV hit both free throws to set up SDSU’s final possession with 16 seconds left.

The Aztecs struggled to find a good look from three and nearly turned the ball over and not got up a good look before UNLV secured the ball with 1.9 seconds left.

UNLV was led by Letecia Smith’s 17 points. Rodjanae Wade had 15 points and 18 rebounds (13 offensive).

The Rebels outrebounded SDSU 45-31 including an 18-6 edge on the offensive glass.

STAT OF THE GAME

UNLV scored 46 points in the paint, the most SDSU has allowed this season.

THE NOTE

Taylor Kalmer tied a career-high with eight rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs play at Colorado State Monday evening at 6 p.m.

Box