SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL FALLS VS. SAN FRANCISCO AT THE CHASE CENTER

The loss snaps a seven-game win streak for the Aztecs

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

December 4, 2022 (San Francisco) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (7-2) had their seven-game win streak snapped with a 65-56 loss against San Francisco (7-2) at the Chase Center Sunday afternoon. SDSU trailed by one with 2:30 left but the Dons finished the game on an 8-0 run.

Mercedes Staples led the Aztecs with team-highs in points (13), rebounds (9) and assists (4). Asia Avinger also had double-digits, finishing with 12 points.

The Aztecs forced the Dons to miss seven of their first eight shots and held them to 3-for-17 shooting in the opening quarter, holding a 17-12 lead after 10 minutes.

SDSU was efficient from the field, shooting 55 percent in the first half, but struggled with turnovers. The Aztecs led by as much as seven but then the Dons responded with a 7-0 run and the score was tied at 32 at the halftime break.

The game stayed close throughout the third quarter with neither team leading by more than three. In the fourth, the Dons went up four with 7:30 left, which at the time was their largest lead of the game.

The Aztecs cut it to one, but then the Dons finished on their run.





SDSU held the Dons to 4-for-24 shooting from three and 37 percent from the field but were plagued by turnovers which led to 24 points for the Dons.

San Francisco had 42 bench points, led by Jasmine Gayles’ 19 points.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs had 25 turnovers.

THE NOTE

SDSU’s seven-game winning streak was their longest since the 2012-13 season.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host Sacramento State Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Box