Aztecs held Cowgirls to 1 for 21 shooting from three

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

January 28, 2021 (Laramie, Wyo.) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (5-9, 3-5) fell at Wyoming (7-7, 5-6) 54-36 Thursday evening.

SDSU struggled on offense but was able to hold the Cowgirls to 37 percent shooting and just five percent from three (1-21).

Mallory Adams had her best game of the year, finishing with 12 points and tied a career-high with three made three-pointers. Mercedes Staples led the Aztecs with seven rebounds.

The Aztecs trailed for most of the game but kept it close until the third quarter where the Cowgirls pulled away outscoring them 22-11.

Wyoming was led by Dagny Davidsdottir’s 19 points and eight rebounds. Tommi Olson had eight rebounds and six assists.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs held Wyoming to 1-for-21 shooting from three.

THE NOTE

Mallory Adams, who missed all but six games last season and the first eight this year, scored 12 points, her 26th career game scoring 10 or more points.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs and Cowgirls will face off again Saturday at 12 p.m.

