January 22, 2020 (Laramie, Wyo.) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (8-13, 3-6) stumbled at Wyoming 81-67 (9-9, 5-4) at the Arena-Auditorium Wednesday evening.

After trailing for the entire first quarter, a hot second quarter saw SDSU go up by five points, but Wyoming went on run to close the first half and never looked back.

The Aztecs were once again led by Taylor Kalmer, who finished with 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting. Sophia Ramos had 13 points and a team-high six assists. Isabela Hernandez added 11 points, all of which came in the first half. Zayn Dornstauder had 10 points, her fifth straight game in double-digits.

The Cowgirls jumped out to leads of 7-2 and 10-4 and held a lead until the Aztecs made a run in the second quarter.

SDSU missed their first shot in the second quarter but then made their next seven shots and went on a 12-2 to take the lead. Wyoming finished the first half on a 9-2 run and held a 34-32 lead at the halftime break.

Freshman Isabela Hernandez knocked down three first half three-pointers to lead SDSU at the half with 11 points. The Aztecs shot 52 percent in the first half and 73 percent in the second quarter.

Turnovers and fouls troubled the Aztecs in the second half and Wyoming pulled away in the third quarter, using a 14-2 run to go up 50-39.

Wyoming started the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run. At one point, the Cowgirls made 10 of 11 shots as they pushed their lead to 18 points. The Aztecs had one more run in them though and made four straight buckets on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 67-59 with 3:30 left, but that would be as close as they would get.

SDSU shot 51 percent from the field and 47 percent from three. Wyoming shot 49 percent from the field, were 18-for-22 from the line and turned the ball over just six times.

For the second time in two weeks, Wyoming’s Tereza Vitulova gave the Aztecs trouble. She scored a game-high 30 after scoring 28 against SDSU two weeks ago. points against the Aztecs. Taylor Rusk had 16 points and Alba Sanchez Ramos added 12.

Tereza Vitulova scored a game-high 30 points. She averaged 29 points in her two games against the Aztecs.

Taylor Kalmer finished with 20 points, her 15th straight game in double-digits. She has scored 10 or more points in 19 of SDSU’s 21 games.

The Aztecs return home to host UNLV Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

