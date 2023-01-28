SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 18-5 WITH 59-39 WIN OVER SAN JOSE STATE

The Aztecs have trailed for just eight seconds over their last three games

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

January 28, 2023 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (18-5, 8-2) improved to 13-1 at home with a 59-39 win over San Jose State (3-18, 1-9) Saturday afternoon inside Viejas Arena.

SDSU, who has the top defense in the Mountain West, held the Spartans to 10 points or less in three of the four quarters and had their eighth game holding their opponent under 50 points.

“We did a great job getting stops when we needed to,” Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said after the game. “Our defense is what's leading the way for us and we're going to continue to focus on that."

SDSU continued to have balanced scoring and finished with four players in double-figures. Kim Villalobos led the way with 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting. She has now made 11 of her last 14 shots.

"I love what Kim's doing,” Terry-Hutson praised. “She's always been dynamic around the rim, and she still is, but she's also now lengthening her game and she's shooting that 12-to-15-footer at a high percentage. I'm just proud of her. She's a great girl and she works hard."

Also in double-digits was Sophia Ramos and Mercedes Staples who each had 12 points and Yummy Morris who had 10. Ramos had a game-high six assists and Morris led the Aztecs with seven rebounds.

For the third game in a row, SDSU went on a big run early in the game and never relinquished the lead. The Aztecs forced nine first quarter turnovers and held the Spartans to one field goal in the opening minutes to take a 19-4 lead.

After scoring the first six points of the second quarter, SDSU led by 21, but the Spartans responded with a 12-0 run to pull within nine points. The Aztecs then responded with an 8-0 run of their own.

SDSU began the second half on a 16-3 run and never looked back to secure their 13th double-digit win.

The Aztecs forced 25 turnovers with 15 steals and held the Spartans to 2-for-15 (13%) shooting from three.

STAT OF THE GAME I

The Spartans scored 20 points in the second quarter and just 19 in the other three on 7-for-37 (19%) shooting.

STAT OF THE GAME II

The Aztecs had assists on 67% of their field goals.

THE NOTE

The Aztecs have only trailed eight seconds over the last three games.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“My teammates trust me to score the ball. Even if I miss it, they tell me to keep shooting. That's been giving me a lot of confidence lately." --Kim Villalobos on her teammates trust in her

UP NEXT

The Aztecs will play their third game in five days when they play at Boise State Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Box