SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL IMPROVES TO 8-2 WITH A 70-59 WIN OVER SACRAMENTO STATE

December 8, 2022 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (8-2) improved to 7-0 at home with a 70-59 win over Sacramento State (6-2) inside Viejas Arena Wednesday afternoon.

SDSU, who never trailed, was 8-for-13 (62%) from three and had three players score in double-digits.

Mercedes Staples had 20 points with four three-pointers, her second 20-point game of the year. Alex Crain had a career-high 13 points and was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field while Sophia Ramos chipped in 10 points with a team-high five assists.

The first quarter was a game of runs. SDSU began the contest on a 10-2 run that the Hornets followed up with an 8-0 run only to see the Aztecs counter with a 7-0 run to go up 17-10.

The Hornets were a two-person show on offense with Kahlaijah Dean scoring 25 points and Isnelle Natabou adding 23, accounting for 81 percent of their scoring. Dean had 18 of Sacramento State’s first 26 points.

SDSU went up 10 early in the third quarter but then the Hornet responded with a 7-0 run.

The Hornets got within two in the first minute of the fourth quarter, but SDSU pulled away with a 15-5 run.

SDSU outrebounded Sacramento State 25-29, led by Abby Prohaska’s six boards.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs were 8-for-13 from three and 8-for-9 from the line.

THE NOTE

SDSU improved to 7-0 at home.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host the University of San Diego Saturday at 1 p.m.

