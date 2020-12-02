Source: goaztecs.com

February 3, 2021 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (5-11, 3-7) fell to New Mexico (8-2, 5-2) 84-48 Wednesday evening inside Viejas Arena. SDSU led by one at the half but the Lobos caught fire in the third quarter to pull away.

Mercedes Staples led the Aztecs in scoring (11), rebounding (5) and assists (5). Freshman Kim Villalobos finished with 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting with eight of them coming in the first quarter.

The Aztecs used an early 8-0 run to go up 10-4 and led by as much as seven points midway through the second quarter. A Lobo 11-0 run gave New Mexico the lead, but SDSU would close out the first half strong and hold a one-point lead at the break.

The Lobos came out firing in the third quarter, scoring eight points in the first minute. They ended up scoring 36 points in the third on 14-for-17 shooting while hitting five threes and turning the ball over just once.

New Mexico’s balanced scoring was led by Ahlise Hurst and LaTascya Duff’s 19 points. Antonia Anderson finished with 18 and Shaiquel McGruder added 15.

The Lobos hit 13 three-pointers with 11 of them coming in the second half.

STAT OF THE GAME

New Mexico scored 36 points in the third quarter.

THE NOTE

The Aztecs were playing without starting guard Tea Adams (personal).

UP NEXT

The Aztecs play New Mexico Friday at noon.

