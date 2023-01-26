SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL KNOCKS OFF FRESNO STATE 75-56

The Aztecs improve to 17-5 (7-2 MW) and move into sole possession of second place in the Mountain West

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

January 26, 2023 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (17-5, 7-2) knocked off Fresno State (8-15, 1-9) 75-56 inside Viejas Arena Thursday evening. With the win, SDSU moves into sole possession of second place in the Mountain West Standings.

SDSU led by double-digits for nearly the entire game after starting the contest on a 10-0 run and holding a 30-point advantage at the half.

“I’m excited about this win,” Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said after the game. “It was definitely a team win. Any time you can have 21 assists on 30 baskets, it’s a good team win.”

The Aztecs showed off their depth and balance once again, finishing with seven players scoring between eight and 11 points. Kim Villalobos and Abby Prohaska each had 11, Asia Avinger and Yummy Morris had 10, Sarah Barcello had nine on three three-pointers and

Sophia Ramos and Mercedes Staples each had eight points. Ramos tied a season-high with seven assists.

SDSU put the game away in the second quarter where they made 11 of their first 13 shots and made five of six three pointers, outscoring the Bulldogs 31-14.

The Aztecs hot shooting cooled in the second half, but the closest Fresno State would get is 18 points in the third quarter.

STAT OF THE GAME

SDSU had 21 assists on their 30 made baskets. Fresno State had just four assists.

THE NOTE I

The Aztecs’ 51 first half points and their 31 second quarter points, both tied season-highs.

THE NOTE II

This was SDSU’s second straight game where they never trailed.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“I recruited all of them telling them if you want to shoot the ball 20 times, San Diego State’s not the place for you because we’re going to share the ball. We had seven players score between eight and 11 points, and last game we had five in double figures so we’re really doing this as a unit.” --Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson on the team’s balance and unselfish play

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host San Jose State Saturday at 1 p.m.

Box