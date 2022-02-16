Asia Avinger had 20 points and both Mallory Adams and Kim Villalobos had double-doubles

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 16, 2022 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (12-13, 6-8) rallied to beat San Jose State (4-21, 1-13) 77-69 inside Viejas Arena Wednesday evening. SDSU trailed by eight points with 8:15 left and then outscored the Spartans 23-7 to come back for the win.

Four Aztecs finished in double-digits, led by Asia Avinger’s 20 points. Sophia Ramos added 16 points and Mallory Adams and Kim Villalobos had matching double-doubles, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Adams went 4-for-5 and scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.

SDSU grabbed a 14-8 lead early and had assists on their first six field goals, but then the Spartans went on a 10-1 run to grab the lead.

The second quarter was back-and-forth, featuring eight lead changes and SDSU had a two-point lead at the halftime break.

The Aztecs were ice cold to start the third quarter, missing 11 of their first 12 shots as the Spartans built their lead to as much as nine.

SDSU found its form in the fourth quarter and poured in 27 points and finished the game on an 18-5 run.

SJSU’s Ellia Ogier and A’Tyanna Gaulden each scored 22 points with Ogier scoring 20 of hers in the second half.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs outscored the Spartans 18-3 on second chance points.

THE NOTE

This was the first time since Dec. 10, 2020, that two Aztecs had double-doubles in the same game (Mercedes Staples & Kamaria Gipson at Colorado State).

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host Fresno State for senior day Saturday at 1 p.m. The Bulldogs and SDSU are neck-and-neck in the standings with the Aztecs at 6-8 and the Bulldogs at 5-8. ECM Sports will have live coverage of Saturday's game. Be sure to follow @ECMagSports on Twitter for live coverage and updates.

Box