SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL KNOCKS OFF SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 69-53

The Aztecs outscored the Lions 18-3 in the fourth quarter

November 15, 2022 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (3-1) outscored Southeastern Louisiana (2-2) 18-3 in the fourth quarter on their way to a 69-53 win inside Viejas Arena Tuesday evening.

“I was proud of our defensive effort,” Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said after the game. “Anytime you can hold a team to three points in the fourth quarter, you give yourself a good chance to win. We had some lapses on offense in the third quarter, but we separated ourselves in the fourth by locking down and getting stops when we needed to.”

Three Aztecs finished with three players in double-digits, led by Mercedes Staples who scored 18 points while being a perfect 6-for-6 from three. Asia Avinger stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals and Kim Villalobos had 10 points and six rebounds. Sarah Barcello provided some big minutes off the bench in the fourth quarter and finished with six points and a team-high seven rebounds.

The Aztecs didn’t take their first lead until the second quarter and trailed by as much as seven (15-8) in the first quarter.

SDSU was 8-for-12 from the field in the second quarter and outscored the Lions 19-9 to give themselves a 33-27 lead at the halftime break.

The Aztecs built their lead to much as 12 points, but the Lions went on a 9-0 run late in the third quarter.

SDSU began the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run and ended up outscoring the Lions 18-3 in the final 10 minutes, which included a 11-0 run to close the game.

STAT OF THE GAME I

The Aztecs shot 51 percent from the floor and 53 percent from three.

STAT OF THE GAME II

SDSU outscored the Lions 36-14 in the paint.

THE NOTE

The Aztecs have held their opponent to 10 or less points in eight of the last 12 quarters.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host Portland Friday at 6 p.m.

