The Aztecs had four players in double-figures and were led by Sophia Ramos' 16 points and 10 rebounds

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

November 14, 2021 (Irvine) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (2-0) won at UC Irvine (2-1) 68-60 Sunday afternoon at the Bren Events Center. SDSU had four players score in double-figures and were led by Sophia Ramos who had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Mercedes Staples and Kamaria Gipson each scored 12 points while Asia Avinger added 11. Mallory Adams had eight points and nine rebounds.

The Aztecs jumped out to an 11-2 lead but then saw the Anteaters come back with a 21-10 run to take their first lead of the game 23-21 in the final minute of the first quarter.

SDSU was able to hold Irvine to eight points in the second quarter and then led for the remainder of the game.

The Aztecs held the Anteaters to 28 percent shooting from the field and 15 percent (4-26) from three.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs outrebounded UC Irvine 47-34.

THE NOTE

This was Sophia Ramos’ seventh career double-double and eighth time recording 10 or more rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs play at Cal State Fullerton Tuesday at 5 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required).

Box