Tea Adams tied a career-high with 24 points

January 7, 2021 (Reno) - The San Diego State women’s basketball team (3-6, 1-2) played lockdown defense to earn their first Mountain West win of the season with a 59-43 win at Nevada (4-4, 0-3) Thursday evening.

The Aztecs never trailed in the game and held the Wolf Pack to 21 percent (13-61) shooting from the field and 17 percent (4-23) from three behind a cohesive 2-3 zone.

Senior Téa Adams carried the load offensively, tying her career-high with 24 points and scored nine of SDSU’s 22 field goals. Mercedes Staples finished with nine points, eight rebounds and four assists and Kim Villalobos added nine points and six boards.

The Aztecs began the game on a 6-0 run and only allowed Nevada to make one field goal in the first quarter (and just three in the second).

SDSU held a nine-point lead at the half and the Wolf Pack kept it close for the majority of the third quarter, but the Aztecs began the final quarter on an 8-0 run to go up by 18 points (48-30) and never looked back.

Nevada was led by Da’Ja Hamilton’s 13 points. Megan Ormiston had seven points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

STAT OF THE GAME I

The Wolf Pack were just 1-for-14 from the floor in the first quarter and 4-for-30 overall in the first half.

STAT OF THE GAME II

The Aztecs had a season-low eight turnovers while forcing Nevada to commit 16.

THE NOTE

Mallory Adams made her first appearance of the 2020-21 season, her first game since November 26, 2019. She finished with four points and four rebounds in 17 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs wrap up their two-game series at Nevada Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network.

