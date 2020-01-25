Aztecs held UNLV to season-low 39 points on 24% shooting

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

January 25, 2020 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (9-13, 4-6) knocked off UNLV (10-10, 6-3) 48-39 behind their best defensive performance of the season. SDSU held UNLV to a season-low 39 points, including just 12 in the first half, on 24 percent shooting to snap their losing streak.

"I was really proud of our effort on the defensive end,” Head Coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said after the game “We just beat a really good team, one of the top teams in our conference and I we did it by taking away what they are very good at: dribble penetration. We got down in the stance and did a good job defending. I'm proud of the grit and the effort we showed tonight.”

The Aztecs were led by Taylor Kalmer and Monique Terry’s 10 points. Zayn Dornstauder had eight points and led the team with seven rebounds and three blocks. Sophia Ramos tied a career-highs with nine assists and five steals.

The Aztecs never trailed in the game, beginning the contest on a 7-0 run while UNLV missed their first nine shots. The Lady Rebels pulled within three points before SDSU finished the quarter on a 5-0 run to go up 14-6. The Aztecs had just one turnover in the opening quarter

UNLV’s offensive woes continued in the second quarter. After SDSU held them to 20 percent shooting in the first quarter, they shot just 13 percent in the second quarter and missed their first 11 shots. SDSU had their own offensive struggles but their defense was elite, and they held UNLV to just 12 points at halftime.

Rebounding, especially on the offensive end, kept UNLV in the game and they pulled within six points after making six of seven shots late in the third quarter. Every time, UNLV got back under 10 points, the Aztecs would have an answer on the other end.

UNLV had a 6-0 run midway through the fourth quarter only to see SDSU responded with a 5-0 run to go up 47-34.

The Aztecs were outrebounded 52-26, including 24-3 on the offensive glass, but they held UNLV without a three-pointer. Rodjanae Wade had a game-high 11 points and 12 rebounds for her 12th double-double on the year.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs held the Lady Rebels to six points in both the first and second quarter for a season-low 12 points allowed in the first half.

THE NOTE I

The Aztecs set season-lows for points allowed (39), three-pointers allowed (0) and opponent field goal percentage (.242) while having a season-high 11 steals.

THE NOTE II

Sophia Ramos tied her career-highs with nine assists and five steals.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“My teammates keep reminding me to just go out there and shoot every shot with confidence regardless of it goes in. And if it doesn't go in, shoot the next one with even more confidence." –Isabela Hernandez on shooting with confidence

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host New Mexico Wednesday at 11 a.m. for the annual Field Trip Day.

Box