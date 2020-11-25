Sophia Ramos led the Aztecs with 17 points

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

November 25, 2020 (Las Vegas) - The Aztec women’s basketball team fell to Washington 61-59 in their season opener Wednesday evening at T-Mobile Arena. The Huskies’ Tameiya Sadler hit a tough shot in the paint with five seconds left to break a 59-59 tie and then Sophia Ramos missed a contested three through contact at the buzzer.

An 8-0 Aztec run early in the fourth quarter gave SDSU a 56-51 lead with 5:43 left, but the Huskies responded with an 8-0 run of their own. A Téa Adams three tied it at 59-59 with 2:39 left and then neither team scored until UW’s game-winning bucket with 5.4 seconds left.

Three Aztecs had three players in double-figures led by Sophia Ramos’ 17. Alex Crain, a transfer from TCU playing in her first game as an Aztec, had a career-high 12 points and Isabela Hernandez added 10 points. Mercedes Staples chipped in eight points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Following a theme from last season, the Aztecs were efficient from three (6-13) while holding UW to 3-for-23 shooting from deep.

Washington’s JaQuaya Miller had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Haley Van Dyke (13 points) and Tameiya Sadler (12 points) also scored in double-digits.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs were outrebounded 18-2 on the offensive glass leading to a 16-2 UW advantage in second chance points.

THE NOTE

Alex Crain scored a career-high 12 points. Her previous high was 11 while at TCU.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs will stay in Las Vegas and take on Lamar Friday at 3:45 p.m. at the South Point Resort and Casino.

