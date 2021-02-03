Four Aztecs scored in double digits, led by Mercedes Staples' 14 points

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goazteecs.com

February 15, 2021 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (5-13, 3-9) fell to UNLV (12-8, 10-5) 80-65 Monday afternoon inside Viejas Arena.

SDSU found themselves in a big hole at the half, but outscored the Rebels over the final 20 minutes, pouring in 42 second half points.

Four Aztecs scored in double digits led by Mercedes Staples’ 14. Sophia Ramos, who was playing in her first game since suffering a hand injury on December 10, finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Téa Adams finished with 11 and Kim Villalobos had 10 points in just 14 minutes of action.

After a close and low scoring first quarter, the Aztecs got the first bucket of the second quarter. The Rebels would score the next 13 points to open up a 27-11 advantage. Their lead eventually grew to as much as 24 points before holding a 43-23 lead at the break.

The Aztecs got as close as 14 points in the fourth quarter after an 8-0 run, but that would be as close as they would get. SDSU outscored UNLV 24-15 in the fourth quarter.

UNLV was led by Nia Johnson’s 22 points. The Rebels also received double-digits from Delaynie Byrne (15), Desi-Rae Young (12) and Anna Blount (11).

The Rebels made nine three-pointers with seven of them coming in the first half.

STAT OF THE GAME I

The Aztecs outscored UNLV 16-1 in fast break points.

STAT OF THE GAME II

The Aztecs committed just eight turnovers, tied for a season low.

THE NOTE I

This was Sophia Ramos’ first game since suffering a hand injury on December 10.

THE NOTE II

This was the third time this season where four Aztecs scored in double digits.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs take on the Rebels tomorrow (Tuesday) at 3 p.m.

