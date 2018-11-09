The Wolf Pack scored the game-winning bucket with three seconds left

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

January 18, 2020 (Reno) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (8-12, 3-5) lost a tight battle at Nevada 70-69 (8-10, 2-5) Saturday afternoon inside the Lawlor Events Center. After trailing by as many as 12 points in the second half, the Aztecs roared back to take the lead in the fourth quarter only to see the Wolf Pack’s Da’Ja Hamilton’s score the game-winning bucket with three seconds left.

After Nevada fouled, SDSU inbounded the ball with 0.9 seconds left and threw a lob pass inside to Zayn Dornstauder that was deflected as time expired.

Taylor Kalmer once again paced the Aztecs with 19 points. Sophia Ramos had 16 points, including 11 in the second half, and a team-high eight rebounds. Zayn Dornstauder chipped in 11 points, her fourth straight game scoring in double-digits.

The Aztecs held a lead for the entire first quarter by pounding the ball inside. SDSU shot 60 percent from the field in the first quarter and all 18 of their points were in the paint. SDSU held Nevada to just two field goals on their first 10 attempts and held a one-point lead after ten minutes.

The Wolf Pack started to heat up the second quarter and went on a 16-3 run to open up a 33-24 lead, their largest of the game at that point. Zayn Dornstauder and Taylor Kalmer led the Aztecs with eight points apiece in the first half as Nevada held a 36-32 lead.

The Wolf Pack pushed their lead to 12 points midway through the third quarter, but the Aztecs responded by scoring 16 points in the final four minutes to cut the deficit down to one point entering the fourth quarter.

In a back-and-forth fourth quarter, SDSU went up 59-55 just to see Nevada go on a 10-3 run to go up 65-62 with 4:33 left. A Monique Terry three gave the Aztecs a 67-65 advantage but Nevada responded with a three of their own to retake the lead.

Taylor Kalmer put SDSU up 69-68 with a jumper with 2:09 remaining and the Aztecs held the lead until Da’Ja Hamilton’s game-winner with three seconds left.

The Aztecs shot 50 percent from the field for the game but were outrebounded 42-35, including 16-9 on the offensive glass, and were just 7-for-15 from the free throw line.

The Aztecs tied their season-high with 42 points in the paint.

Nevada was led by Marguerite Effa’s 17 points. Essence Booker added 14 points.

STAT OF THE GAME

San Diego State was 7-for-15 from the free throw line.

THE NOTE

This was Taylor Kalmer’s 100th career game. She played her first 80 at Oregon State.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs play at Wyoming Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m.

Box