Aztecs begin conference play December 31

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

October 9, 2020 (San Diego) - San Diego State, in conjunction with the Mountain West, has announced the women's basketball conference schedule for the 2020-21 season.

The conference format will remain the same with each team playing eight of the other 10 teams twice and playing two opponents once. This season, the Aztecs will not play Boise State at home and will not travel to play at Utah State. This is the eighth season the conference has been organized in this layout.

Subject to state, county and local officials, the 18-game schedule will begin on Thursday, December 31 and conclude Tuesday, March 2. The Mountain West Basketball Championship will be held March 7-10 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Aztecs begin their Mountain West schedule with four of their first five games at home. SDSU kicks off the conference slate New Year’s Eve when they host Air Force and then welcome in New Mexico on January 2nd.

After a January 6th game at San Jose State, the Aztecs return to Viejas Arena to take on UNLV (Jan. 9) and Nevada (Jan. 13).

SDSU then takes on New Mexico (Jan. 16) and Air Force (Jan. 18) on the road and then will play three of their next four at home starting with Wyoming (Jan. 21) and Colorado State (Jan. 23). After closing out January with a game at UNLV (Jan. 30), they host Fresno State on February 3.

The Aztecs finish the regular season with five of their last seven games on the road. They will have three straight road contests beginning at Nevada (Feb. 6), followed by Colorado State (Feb. 11) and Wyoming (Feb. 13).

SDSU then hosts Utah State (Feb. 17) before heading to Boise for their lone matchup with the defending champion Broncos (Feb. 24).

The Aztecs will host San Jose State for Senior Night (Feb. 27) and then wrap up the regular season at Fresno State on March 2nd.

The Aztecs went 9-9 in conference play last season and tied for fifth place, their highest finish since 2012-13.

SDSU returns starting guards Sophia Ramos, an all-conference selection last season, and Téa Adams. Mallory Adams, an all-conference honorable mention selection as a freshman in 2018-19, will also return after an injury limited her to six games last season.

The Aztecs have eight newcomers (five freshmen and three transfers) who will be joining the program for the 2020-21 season, including Minnesota transfer Mercedes Staples and top-100 recruit Asia Avinger (Cerritos, Calif.).

The non-conference schedule will be released at a later date.

San Diego State Women’s Basketball Mountain West Schedule

DEC 31 AIR FORCE

JAN 2 NEW MEXICO

JAN 6 at San José State

JAN 9 UNLV

JAN 13 NEVADA

JAN 16 at New Mexico

JAN 18 at Air Force

JAN 21 WYOMING

JAN 23 COLORADO STATE

JAN 30 at UNLV

FEB 3 FRESNO STATE

FEB 6 at Nevada

FEB 11 at Colorado State

FEB 13 at Wyoming

FEB 17 UTAH STATE

FEB 24 at Boise State

FEB 27 SAN JOSÉ STATE

MAR 2 at Fresno State

MAR 7-10 Mountain West Championships (Las Vegas, Nev.)

View the full conference schedule here