The Aztecs will play six of their first nine conference games at home

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

August 17, 2021 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team has revealed their Mountain West schedule for the 2021-22 season. After a shortened 2020-21 season, SDSU and the Mountain West will return to its 18-game conference slate (nine home and nine road games), with each school playing eight opponents twice (home-and-home) and two opponents once.

SDSU will play inside Viejas Arena for six of its first nine league games before being on the road for six of the final nine conference contests.

The Aztecs will face San Jose State and UNLV just once and their conference season will begin December 28 with a home game against Wyoming, the 2021 Mountain West Tournament champion.

Following its conference opener, SDSU will play at Fresno State on Dec. 31 before returning home to host Colorado State Jan. 3.

After a game at New Mexico, the 2020-21 Mountain West regular season champ, on Jan. 9, the Aztecs return home to take on Utah State (Jan. 13) and Boise State (Jan. 15).

SDSU plays at Nevada Jan. 19 and then hosts Air Force (Jan. 27) and New Mexico (Jan. 29).

The Aztecs kick off the second half of the conference schedule with a road trip to Utah State (Feb. 2) and Boise State (Feb. 5).

SDSU will then play three of its next four games at home before finishing the regular season with three straight road games.

The Aztecs host Nevada Feb. 9 before heading to UNLV Feb. 12 and then returning home to host San Jose State (Feb. 16) and Fresno State (Feb. 19).

SDSU then plays at Colorado State (Feb. 24), at Wyoming (Feb. 26) and finishes at Air Force (March 2).

At this time, all tip times are to be determined.

San Diego State Women’s Basketball Mountain West Schedule

Dec. 28 vs. Wyoming

Dec. 31 at Fresno State

Jan. 3 vs. Colorado State

Jan. 9 at New Mexico

Jan. 13 vs. Utah State

Jan. 15 vs. Boise State

Jan. 19 at Nevada

Jan. 27 vs. Air Force

Jan. 29 vs. New Mexico

Feb. 2 at Utah State

Feb. 5 at Boise State

Feb. 9 vs. Nevada

Feb. 12 at UNLV

Feb. 16 vs. San Jose State

Feb. 19 vs. Fresno State

Feb. 24 at Colorado State

Feb. 26 at Wyoming

March 2 vs. Air Force

View the full schedule here