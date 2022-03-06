Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

March 6, 2022 (Las Vegas) - The seventh-seeded Aztec women’s basketball team (15-15) knocked off the No. 10 seed, Boise State (8-21) 65-56 in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament Sunday afternoon. The Aztecs will move on to face No. 2 New Mexico in the quarterfinals Monday at 6 p.m.

“I’m really excited for our young ladies to continue to play,” head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said after the game. “March is such a special month, so we're excited that we get to lace them up tomorrow.”

The game was tightly contested throughout until the Aztecs went on a 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Asia Avinger was one of four Aztecs in double-digits, finishing with 18 points and five assists. Mallory Adams had 12 points, Mercedes Staples had 11 and Sophia Ramos had a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Aztecs started out hot with an early 12-0 run and shot 61 percent in the opening quarter. SDSU would hold a lead until early in the third quarter.

Both teams had cold spells in the second quarter and there was a stretch where neither team scored for over five minutes. SDSU shot just 21 percent in the second quarter and held a two-point lead at the halftime break (25-23).

After Boise State took a one-point lead early in the third quarter, the Aztecs immediately responded with five straight points and never trailed for the remainder of the game.

The Broncos were within three points with 4:36 left and that’s when SDSU went on their 7-0 run.

Boise State was led by Anna Ostlie’s 15 points. Elodie Lalotte had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs shot 60 percent from the field in both the first (61.5%) and fourth quarter (60%).

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“We have four kids in double figures. That's my recruiting pitch. Every time someone comes on campus, I tell them we're going to share the ball. We're going to have multiple people in double figures and that's how we're going to play and it's really fun to see that come to fruition.” --Head coach Stacie Terry Hutson

THE NOTE I

The Aztecs improved to 15-15 on the year, their most wins in a season since 2012-13.

THE NOTE II

The Aztecs improved to 11-3 when they shoot at least 40 percent from the floor and 10-2 when they out-assist their opponent.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs take on New Mexico, the No. 2 seed, Monday evening at 6 p.m. in the Mountain West quarterfinals.

