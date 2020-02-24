Aztecs held CSU to 2-for-21 shooting in the fourth quarter and OT

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 24, 2020 (Fort Collins, Colo.) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (13-16, 8-9) outlasted Colorado State (12-16, 6-11) 64-61 in overtime inside Moby Arena Monday evening.

The Aztecs, who trailed the majority of the game, were whistled for a foul at the buzzer at the end of regulation when the game was tied, but after a review the officials ruled that the foul occurred after the buzzer and the game went to overtime. In the extra period the Aztecs held the Rams to 1-for-8 shooting and got a stop in the final seconds to hold on for the win.

Three Aztecs scored in double-digits led by Taylor Kalmer’s 18 points, who also had five assists. Téa Adams had 17 points, her fourth straight game in double-digits. Monique Terry had 12 points and seven rebounds. Sophia Ramos had a game-high 13 rebounds along with eight points.

Late in the first half, the Rams went up by six which was their largest lead of the game at the time, Taylor Kalmer finished the half with five straight points to bring the halftime score to 32-31 Colorado State. Kalmer and Téa Adams paced the Aztecs with nine points each.

The Rams made six of their first nine shots in the third quarter and pushed their lead to seven, but the Aztecs rallied with an 8-0 run to take their first lead since the first quarter.

Both teams struggled to score in the fourth quarter which had just 11 total points. The game was tied at 53 with 5:17 and that score held until there was 1:46 left when Baylee Vanderdoes knocked down a jumper from the elbow.

The Rams tied it up with 17 seconds left when Lore Devos hit a pair of free throws. The Aztecs fumbled the ball out of bounds with 11 seconds left to set up CSU’s final possession.

Tori Williams drove to her right and appeared to be blocked by Sophia Ramos, but the officials blew the whistle as the buzzer sounded. After review, it was deemed the foul occurred after the buzzer and the game went to overtime.

The Aztecs held the Rams to 2-for-21 shooting in the fourth quarter and overtime. The Rams went up two with 1:41 left but the Aztecs finished the game on a 5-0 run with a three-pointer from Taylor Kalmer and a driving lay-in from Téa Adams.

SDSU outrebounded the Rams 53-35 and 14-6 on the offensive glass. Sophia Ramos had 13 boards, the second most in her career, Baylee Vanderdoes had eight and Monique Terry had seven.

The Rams were led by Annie Brady’s 20 points. Lore Devos (12), Tori Williams (11) and Jamie Bonnarens (10) also scored in double-digits.

STAT OF THE GAME I

The Aztecs held the Rams to 2-for-21 shooting in the fourth quarter and overtime.

STAT OF THE GAME II

SDSU outrebounded Colorado State 53-35.

THE NOTE

The Aztecs will be the No. 6 seed in the Mountain West Tournament with a win vs. Nevada on Thursday and the No. 7 seed with a loss.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs wrap up the regular season Thursday when they host Nevada at 5:30 p.m. SDSU will honor their four seniors prior to the game.

Box