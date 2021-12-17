Sophia Ramos led the Aztecs with 20 points

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

December 17, 2021 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (6-4) edged out UC San Diego (3-6) 65-57 Friday evening inside Viejas Arena.

SDSU was led by Sophia Ramos and Asia Avinger who combined for 35 points and 17 rebounds. Ramos had 20 points, her 17th career game with at least 20, on 7-for-14 shooting and collected eight rebounds. Avinger had 15 points and a career-high nine rebounds.

The game was tight for the first 25 minutes with neither team leading by more than four points, but the Aztecs went on an 18-5 run spanning the third and fourth quarter and then never relinquished the lead.

The Tritons did respond with a 13-5 run to pull within three points with 1:24 left, but the Aztecs made their free throws down the stretch to hold UCSD off.

The Aztecs shot just 34.4 percent from the field and 18.8 percent from three but made 20 free throws and outrebounded the Tritons 47-31.

UC San Diego had three players in double-digits and were led by Sydney Brown’s 13 points and nine rebounds.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs committed just three turnovers in the second half.

THE NOTE I

With the win, the Aztecs clinched a winning non-conference slate for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

THE NOTE II

Meghan Fiso scored a career-high seven points.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host No. 24 Ohio State Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Box