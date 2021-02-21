Aztecs finish the game on a 7-0 run

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 26, 2021 (Boise) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (7-15, 5-11) came from behind to beat Boise State (12-8, 9-8) 74-72 on the road Friday afternoon. The Aztecs closed out the game on a 7-0 run highlighted by Mallory Adams’ three-pointer with 11 seconds left, which gave SDSU their first lead of the second half.

The Broncos got off a contested three with four seconds left that rimmed out to give SDSU their first win in Boise since 2013.

Mallory Adams finished with a season-high 18 points with a career-high four three-pointers. Her and Sophia Ramos scored 15 of the Aztecs’ 19 fourth quarter points. Ramos finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Freshman Flo Vinerte gave SDSU some big minutes off the bench and chipped in eight points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes.

The Aztecs found themselves down by 10 points at the end of the first quarter trailing 25-15 after the Broncos’ Jade Loville and Mallory McGwire combined for 17 points.

A 14-4 SDSU run to start the second quarter tied the game at 29. The Aztecs outscored the Broncos 20-11 in the second quarter and trailed by just one in the third quarter.

The second half was a game of runs. The Broncos began the third quarter on an 11-2 run to push their lead back to double-digits only to see SDSU respond with a 6-0 run. The Aztecs kept it close through the fourth quarter but never could tie it up.

After Jade Loville hit a tough jumper with 1:28 left, the Broncos held a 72-67 lead. Down the stretch, Sophia Ramos drew two fouls on Mallory McGwire to foul her out and knocked down all four free throws.

After getting a stop with 30 seconds left, the Aztecs had the ball down one and elected not to call a timeout. Sophia Ramos missed a floater, but got her own offensive rebound and kicked it out to Téa Adams, who swung it to Mallory Adams who canned the game-winning three with 11 seconds left.

The Broncos were led by McGwire’s 21 points, 15 of which came on threes. Loville had 17 and Abby Muse had 16 points.

STAT OF THE GAME

SDSU hit a season-high 12 three-pointers on 21 attempts. Six Aztecs hit a three-pointer, led by Mallory Adams’ career-high four.

THE NOTE

The Aztecs only led for 40 seconds of the game, 11 of which were at the end of the game.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs square off against the Broncos again on Sunday at noon.

Box