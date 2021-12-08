Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

December 8, 2021 (Riverside) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (5-4) scored a season-high 78 points and gave California Baptist (5-2) their first home loss since Feb. 19, 2020, with a 78-77 win Wednesday evening.

Kim Villalobos scored a career-high 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting and had a team-high eight rebounds. Mallory Adams poured in a season-high 17 points and added seven rebounds and Sophia Ramos added 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds while committing no turnovers in 40 minutes. Mercedes Staples also chipped in 12 points.

SDSU shot 50 percent from three (9-18) and had assists on 22 of their 30 field goals while committing just nine turnovers.

The Aztecs missed their first seven shots and fell behind 7-0 and 11-4. They would trail by as much as 11 points in the first quarter but hit 8 of their final 13 shots of the quarter, including three three-pointers from Sophia Ramos.

The Aztecs’ hot shooting carried over to the second quarter where SDSU began the period on an 18-5 run to take a 38-34 lead. All 18 points came from Mallory Adams and Kim Villalobos.

SDSU had seven three-pointers and just four turnovers in the first half and were tied at 45 at the break.

The Aztecs stayed close in the second half, never trailing by more than five, but couldn’t get a lead until back-to-back lay-ins by Villalobos put SDSU up 74-73 with 3:43 left. SDSU then forced the Lancers to miss their next six shot attempts to hold on for the victory.

CBU’s Caitlyn Harper had 22 points, her fifth time topping 20 points on the year. Ane Olaeta (18 points and 11 assists) and Georgia Dale (10 points and 10 rebounds) each had double-doubles.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs had 22 assists and 9 turnovers.

THE NOTE

This was the Lancers, who went 26-1 last year, first home loss since Feb. 19, 2020.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs are off until next Friday (Dec. 17) when they host UC San Diego.

