The Aztecs trailed by 10 in the first half and have now won three in a row

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 24, 2022 (Fort Collins, Colo.) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (14-13, 8-8) overcame an early 10-point deficit to win at Colorado State (18-8, 9-7) 69-61 Thursday evening. SDSU forced the Rams to miss their final eight shots while the Aztecs shot 50 percent from the floor in the fourth quarter.

Four Aztecs scored in double-digits, led by Sophia Ramos 18 with 15 coming in the second half. Asia Avinger finished with 16 and had 12 in the first half, Mercedes Staples had 12 on 5-for-6 shooting and Kim Villalobos added 10. Villalobos and Mallory Adams each had nine rebounds.

An early 10-0 run by the Rams gave them a 14-4 lead and SDSU slowly began chipping away at the deficit but didn’t take their first lead until the third quarter. Although the Rams immediately regained the lead with an 11-4 run, only to be followed by a SDSU 7-0 run to close out the fourth quarter.

After a couple of jumpers by the Rams, SDSU took the lead for good with a Mallory Adams three, who had missed her first six shots. The final score of 69-61 was SDSU’s largest lead of the night and came after holding CSU to 1-for-10 shooting down the stretch.

The Rams were led by Upe Atosu’s 20 points while McKenna Hofschild had 16 with seven assists. Karly Murphy had eight with 10 rebounds.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs forced Colorado State to miss nine of their final 10 shots.

THE NOTE I

The Aztecs improved to 14-13 on the year, tying SDSU’s highest single-season win total since 2012-13.

THE NOTE II

Sophia Ramos is up to 1,498 career points. With her next bucket, she will move into fifth place on SDSU’s all-time scoring list.

THE NOTE III

Mercedes Staples is 13-for-16 from the floor in her last two games.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs play at Wyoming (13-11, 9-6) Saturday at 1 p.m.

Box