December 21, 2020 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (2-6, 0-2) lost to Cal Poly (4-2) 73-63 in their non-conference finale Monday afternoon inside Viejas Arena. The Aztecs rallied from a 12-point deficit to pull within two points with 2:28 remaining, but saw the Mustangs finish the game on a 9-1 run.

The Aztecs, who were without six players, had six score at least seven points. Téa Adams, Mercedes Staples and Talia Sireni all finished with 10 points with Adams dishing out a season-high seven assists and Staples hauling in a team-high nine rebounds.

Cal Poly’s Abbey Ellis scored 39 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, and hit eight three-pointers. As a team, the Mustangs were 12-for-21 from three.

The Aztecs found themselves in a 10-2 hole to start the game, but then went on a 9-0 run to take the lead.

Talia Sireni, who entered the game with a career-high of five points, gave the Aztecs a burst in the second quarter after scoring 10 points in a five-minute stretch.

The Mustangs began the second half on a 12-2 run and the Aztecs were playing catch-up for the rest of the game.

Bailee Chynoweth, who earned her first career start, hit a three with just over two minutes left to bring the score to 64-62, but Cal Poly’s Ellis hit back-to-back threes to put the game out of reach.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Mustangs had assists on 20 of their 27 field goals.

THE NOTE I

Talia Sireni (10 points) and Flo Vinerte both (nine points) both set new career-highs for points scored.

THE NOTE II

Bailee Chynoweth and Isabela Hernandez earned their first career starts.

UP NEXT

Following the holiday break, the Aztecs will host UNLV Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.

