Asia Avinger led the Aztecs with 16 points

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

January 27, 2022 (San Diego) - he Aztec women’s basketball team (9-10, 3-5) fell to Air Force (11-9, 5-4) 59-46 inside Viejas Arena Thursday evening. SDSU was held to 31.4 percent shooting from the floor and made just 2 of their 14 three-point attempts.

Asia Avinger paced the Aztecs with 16 points, going 8-for-8 from the line. Sophia Ramos added 10 and Mallory Adams had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Adams and Avinger scored SDSU’s first 14 points and had 19 of their 21 in the first half. Air Force led 13-10 after the first quarter and the Aztecs began the second on a 6-0 run to take a three-point lead, but that would be their largest lead of the night.

The Falcons began to pull away in the third quarter where they were 8-for-14 from the floor and 3-for-3 from deep while committing no turnovers.

Air Force went up by as much as 16 early in the fourth quarter and the Aztecs got it down to 10 but couldn’t get within single-digits.

SDSU struggled to keep the Falcons off the glass, especially on the offense, leading to 15 second chance points for Air Force.

The Falcons’ Riley Snyder had a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds while Haley Jones had 11 points and 14 rebounds, including six on offense.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Falcons had 15 second chance points to SDSU’s 4.

THE NOTE

Sophia Ramos scored in double-digits for the 76th time in her career and moved into 10th place on SDSU’s all-time scoring list. She now has 1,351 career points.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host New Mexico (17-5, 8-1) Saturday at noon. ECM Sports will have live coverage of Saturday afternoon's game. Be sure to follow @ECMagSports on Twitter for live coverage and updates.

Box